Congolese trader in Sh680m gold fraud freed on bond

Andre Kongolo Tshikunga

Andre Kongolo Tshikunga when he appeared before the Milimani Law Courts on January 17, 2022.

Photo credit: Richard Munguti | Nation Media Group

By  Richard Munguti

Court Reporter

Nation Media Group

A Congolese man charged with defrauding Ukrainian and Japanese nationals over Sh680 million in a fake gold deal was on Thursday freed on bond.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.