Congolese in Sh680m fake gold case to remain in custody

Andre Kongolo Tshikunga

Andre Kongolo Tshikunga when he appeared before the Milimani Law Courts on January 17, 2022.

Photo credit: Richard Munguti | Nation Media Group

By  Richard Munguti

Court Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Mr Tshikunga denied defrauding the two foreigners the large sums of money between January 2018 and November 2020.
  • He had claimed that he was in a position to ship the consignment to the Ukrainian and Japanese nationals.

A Congolese national who has been on the run for four years has been charged with defrauding Ukrainian and Japanese nationals of over Sh680million in a fake gold deal.

