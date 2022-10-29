Concern as kidnappers target schoolchildren in Bungoma

Cases of children being kidnapped have hit Bungoma County, with the minors being held hostage and then released mysteriously.

Two separate incidents have been reported in a span of two weeks in Kanduyi constituency where the children were kidnapped early morning as they headed to school.

The abductions have caused fear among parents who have called on police to act with speed and arrest suspects behind the ‘regular’ captures.

Bungoma criminal investigations boss Joseph Ondoro said police have launched a probe into the incidents.

“Unfortunately, no suspects have been arrested but we are working with boda boda operators in unearthing the motive behind the kidnappings,” said Mr Ondoro, adding that they have received crucial leads.

He disclosed that a 13-year-old boy was on Thursday morning abducted near uwanja Ndege on the outskirts of Bungoma town.

“We are waiting for the boy to recover from shock to enable him volunteer information that would lead to arrest of the abductors,” said Mr Ondoro.

According to the mother, Ms Millicent Makokha, the minor was still in shock and feared to divulge any information.

“My son was on his way to school when he was kidnapped by people he did not know outside our gate. They drugged him before speeding with him on a motorcycle.”

He was later found unconscious in a ditch by a Good Samaritan at Chebukwa in Kabuchai constituency at midday, some 10 kilometres from their home.

The Samaritan, she said, brought him home before he was taken to Bungoma Referral Hospital where he is receiving treatment.

“He suffered minor injuries on his hands but he is in a state of shock,” she said.

“He normally takes a boda boda at around 5:30am to school but on this particular day, kidnappers pounced on him,” said Ms Makokha.

She asked schools to stop against asking pupils to report in the wee hours exposing them to attacks.

“I am thankful to God that he is still alive. I do not know what I would have done if the abductors hurt or killed him,” said Ms Makokha.

She disclosed that the kidnappers did not demand any ransom from her in the Thursday morning incident.

Bungoma Referral Hospital medical superintendent, Dr David Wanikina, said the minor was responding well to treatment.

Recently, a Grade Five pupil was abducted, drugged and dumped on the road.