Colourful parades as faithfuls mark Palm Sunday

Thousands of Christians across the country yesterday joined other faithful worldwide in celebrating Palm Sunday, as clerics called on the government to urgently resolve the biting doctors’ strike.

They flocked churches in Nairobi and other parts of the country to mark the beginning of the Holy Week.

Palm Sunday commemorates Jesus Christ’s triumphant entry into Jerusalem, before his betrayal and crucifixion.

The Holy Week ushers in Good Friday, also known as Holy Friday, when Christians hold processions to mark the betrayal, crucifixion and death of Jesus, ahead of Easter Sunday celebrations, marking his resurrection from the dead.

In Nairobi, faithful convened in various churches including the Holy Family Basilica and All Saints’ Cathedral.

Catholic faithful led by Bishop Joseph Obanyi of the Diocese of Kakamega matching on the streets of Kakamega town waving palm leaves to celebrate Palm Sunday. Photo credit: Isaac Wale |nation Media Group

However, President William Ruto, who was part of the congregation at Emmanuel Anglican Church in Bahati, Makadara, did not mention anything about the medics’ strike.

“I urge all leaders from both the opposition and government to work together for the good of the country. Let us unite to develop Kenya,” he said.

For more than a week, doctors have kept away from hospitals, leaving patients suffering.

The clerics want President Ruto to listen to the plea of millions of Kenyans.

In Mombasa, Catholic Archbishop Martin Kivuva urged the government to engage in dialogue with the striking doctors to end the stalemate.

Addressing journalists at the Apostle Centre in Tudor, Archbishop Kivuva expressed concern that the rigid positions taken by both the government and the doctors' union would exacerbate the suffering of Kenyans who rely on public health facilities.

“We cannot achieve a ceasefire if both sides remain entrenched in their positions. We appeal to both parties to show flexibility for a peaceful resolution,” said Archbishop Kivuva who led the Catholic faithful in observing Palm Sunday in a procession from Makupa round-about to Apostle Centre in Tudor.

Regarding road accidents, Archbishop Kivuva appealed to road users, particularly drivers, to exercise caution while on the road to prevent avoidable fatalities.

“We should not blame the government for everything. If drivers and all road users were as vigilant as taught in many driving schools, there would be fewer accidents. We do not need police officers everywhere,” he said.

In Nakuru, Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Nakuru Cleophas Oseso asked the government and medics to end the stalemate.

“Human life is sacrosanct. I urge the government and the medics to shelve their hardline stances and dialogue to end the strike. Dialogue is always the best approach. I believe a solution can be reached,” he said.

Bishop Oseso led the faithful in holding processions in Nakuru City.

They later congregated at Christ the King Church, where a special Mass was held. During the Mass, Bishop Oseso urged the faithful to embrace peace, love and unity.

“Let us embrace love during the period by taking care of people who lack in society. Let us emulate Jesus Christ and fulfil his wishes of having died on the cross for us,” Bishop Oseso said.

In the North Rift, the appeal to resolve the doctors’ strike, the issue of circulation of fake fertiliser and the banditry menace dominated the Palm Sunday celebrations.

At the Sacred Heart of Jesus Cathedral in Eldoret, hundreds of Catholic faithful led by Bishop Dominic Kimengich celebrated the Palm Sunday.

“It is the poor who are suffering as a result of the hardline stance taken by the doctors and the government. They cannot afford costly treatment in private hospitals. There is need for honest dialogue to resolve this matter,” Bishop Kimengich said.

He also took issue with the government over the distribution of fake fertiliser, noting that it will hurt the agriculture sector and reverse the gains made in attaining food security.

“Let the government take away the counterfeit fertiliser and supply farmers with genuine fertiliser that will boost crop productivity,” said Bishop Kimengich.

He appealed to the government to find a long-lasting solution to the banditry menace in parts of the North Rift region.

“The bandits are in just three counties - Elgeyo-Marakwet, West Pokot and Baringo... These criminals cannot defeat the government,” said Bishop Kimengich.

Messages of peace and unity also dominated Palm Sunday celebrations in Nakuru, Kericho Narok, Nyandarua and Samburu.

At the Africa Independent Pentecostal Church of Africa in Nyandarua, faithful marked the day with a message of peace, forgiveness and honesty.

Worshipers at Holy Family Basilica Church in Nairobi celebrate Palm Sunday on 24th March 2024. Photo credit: Billy Ogada | Nation Media Group

Led by Pastor Joseph Kirumba of Leshao Parish, the worshippers met at St Paul Gwa Kung'u Church where a special ceremony to bless the twigs was conducted before marching for about 10 kilometres to Mbuyu AIPCA local church for a service.

At Trinity Methodist Church, Interfaith Council Chairperson Archbishop Josam Kariuki said the season reminds Kenyans of reconciliation and peace.

“As we celebrate Palm Sunday which is very important in Christian faiths, we should be tolerant and accommodate each other in love and forgiveness,” he said.

In Samburu, Bishop Virgilio Pante, who led Mass at the Maralal Catholic Diocese, asked Christians to be prayerful at a time the county is plagued by banditry.

Bishop Pante also asked Christians to dedicate their needs to God in prayer and exercise love for one another.

According to customs, the palms will be gathered at the churches and incinerated to create the ashes that will be used to observe next year’s Ash Wednesday.

The faithful are expected to forego some things they love this season.



