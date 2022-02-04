Integrity Centre

Integrity Centre, the headquarters of the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission in Nairobi. The commission successfully applied for the assets of a KeRRA employee to be frozen over graft suspicions. 

| File | Nation Media Group

News

Prime

Civil servant’s Sh1bn wealth frozen by court

WhatsApp Image 2020-08-30 at 11.24.51 (2)

By  Joseph Wangui

Court Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Coast regional manager at the Kenya Rural Roads Authority is fighting allegations that his wealth is built from kickbacks and bribes.
  • Also frozen is Sh567.63 million in 22 bank accounts held at KCB, Cooperative Bank, National Bank of Kenya and Absa Bank. 

The High Court has frozen assets valued at close to Sh1 billion owned by a senior official at a public roads agency pending determination of a case filed by the anti-corruption watchdog.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.