Justice Mrima

Justice Anthony Mrima presides over a case at the Milimani Law Courts.

| Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

Politics

Prime

Civil servants eyeing political seats have 2 weeks to resign

WhatsApp Image 2020-08-30 at 11.24.51 (2)

By  Joseph Wangui

Court Reporter

Nation Media Group

Civil servants eyeing political seats in the August 9 General Election have two weeks to resign.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.