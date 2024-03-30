Christians in Kenya mark Good Friday with calls for tolerance and peace

Christians across the country celebrated Good Friday to mark the crucifixion of Jesus Christ, amid high cost of living.

Unlike the past Easter celebration, many Kenyans attended church service with most hotels recording low business.

Ordinarily, the Easter festive is considered a family get together event and majority of Kenyans prefer travelling to Coast to have fun but it was totally different this time round, with streets and recreational areas experiencing minimal numbers.

And in his Easter message, President William Ruto asked Kenyans to celebrate it by “serving God, build our nation and work for humanity.”

“Let us take time to be there for our fellow humans and remember to stand with those in need of prayer, a kind word, a warm meal, clothes to wear or a place to stay,” President Ruto said.

Reflecting on the significance of Easter, a story of “hardship, struggle, betrayal, persecution, torture, crucifixion, death suffered by Christ on our behalf”, President Ruto asked Kenyans to bear their various tribulations, with the hope of a better tomorrow.

“There is no life, place or time in this world without its share of sufferings, deprivations and frustrations.

The Easter message of hope does not deny the existence of heavy burdens and depressing setbacks with which we must struggle,” President Ruto said.

At the Jomo Kenyatta public beach famously known as ‘Pirates’, very few people visited the area with vendors hoping things will look better over the weekend. “We have witnessed few people coming to this public beach.

We usually get many people especially children but this time there were minimal numbers” said Juma Rashid, a floater dealer at Pirates.

At the Likoni ferry channel, there was no traffic as experienced during other festivities, when dozens prefer to travel to South Coast to experience clean beaches and other recreational activities. The Kenya Maritime Authority (KMA) implemented comprehensive strategies to protect Kenyans as they celebrate the Easter in various parts of the country.

"Since December, we have not had a single accident of someone drowning at sea. This is a good thing, but today we have gathered here to ensure that, if we report no accidents, it is not just luck, but because of the comprehensive strategies put in place to protect Kenyans," said KMA Director-General Martin Dzombo Munga.

The uproar over rampant banditry, skyrocketing cost of living, widespread corruption and the ongoing doctors’ strike dominated Good Friday celebrations in the North Rift region. Eldoret Catholic Bishop Dominic Kimengich led hundreds of Catholic faithful at the Endo Parish on the border of the banditry Elgeyo Marakwet and Baringo counties, where he appealed for harmonious relationship among the warring Marakwet and Pokot pastoral communities.

“The bandits are in just three counties- Elgeyo Marakwet, West Pokot and Baringo and we have leaders- governors. These criminals cannot defeat the government,” said Bishop Kimengich.

In Turkana County, Rev John Mbinda- Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Lodwar, led the Good Friday procession from St. Mary's Losajait to Lodwar Central Business District, then to Immaculate Conception Shrine.

In Trans Nzoia, Christians thronged place sof worship for the Good Friday service. At Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Kitale, Bishop Henry Juma Odonya led faithfuls for the Good Friday procession and mass at the cathedral church.

A message of repentance and hope dominated services at different churches.

The Holiness and Repentance church followers in Kitale town held a crusade for thanksgiving and called on Kenyans embrace unity.

In Nakuru, hotels are bracing for a bustling season, anticipating a surge in guests not only due to Easter festivities but also the ongoing World Rally Championship in Naivasha.

With the return of the iconic WRC in Naivasha to its original season, the county’s tourism industry finds itself poised to capitalise on the influx of visitors flocking to witness the thrilling motorsport action.

Despite the challenging economic climate, hotels across the city reported a significant uptake in bookings, with many nearing full capacity.

A spot check within various hotels in the town reveals a notable increase in bookings compared to last year's Easter holiday, thanks to the WRC Safari Rally in Naivasha.

Magdalene Chenge, the reservations manager at The Ole Ken Hotel, notes that the combination of the Easter holiday and Safari Rally has boosted their business. As of Friday at 11am, they had already received bookings for 70 per cent of their rooms, with expectations of reaching full capacity by the end of the day.

Nakuru County Tourism Association chairman David Mwangi, acknowledged the Safari Rally's role in bolstering hotel occupancy rates.

Local businesses are also gearing up for the busy weekend, with Vincent Kamau, a taxi driver, anticipating increased business ferrying guests to attraction sites and rally spectator stages. Enashipai Resort and Spa, Sawela Lodge, Naivasha Kongoni Lodge, Lake Naivasha Resort and Lake Naivasha Panorama Park are also hosting visitors in huge numbers.

Easter celebrations in Western Kenya were loaded messages to President Ruto’s government. In Siaya, Bishop Kizito Tamre of God’s True Blessing Church asked the government to act on the problems facing the common mwananchi.