Children can now get Covid-19 jab

Pfizer

The Pfizer vaccines are the fourth brand to be available in Kenya.

Photo credit: Pool

By  Angela Oketch

Health and Science reporter

Nation Media Group

Children between five and 11 years old can now be vaccinated against Covid-19 after the Food and Drug Administration issued emergency use authorisation on Friday.

