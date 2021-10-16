South Africa opens Covid-19 vaccinations to children over 12

A health worker administers Covid-19 vaccine on September 20, 2021.

Photo credit: Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • With a large youth population and the world's biggest HIV caseload, the announcement affects millions of people and marks a significant scaling up of South Africa's pandemic response.
  • The country has launched a digital vaccine certificate scheme. Proof of vaccination is required to enter larger gatherings such as sporting events.

South Africa will begin vaccinating children as young as 12 next week and also offer Covid-19 boosters against certain immune disorders, the health minister announced Friday.

