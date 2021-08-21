Carol Radull
Francis Nderitu | Nation Media Group

News

Prime

Carol Radull: What life and sports have taught me

By  James Kahongeh

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Radull is more than a sports journalist. She is, hands down, the personification of excellence in journalism.
  • Radull longs for the day when Kenyan sportsmen and women will be able to fully earn their living from their various disciplines.

Carol Radull’s universe is full of light and laughter. Nothing stands out about the veteran journalist quite like her radiant demeanour and charismatic smile. 

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.