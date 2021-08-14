Sports media personality Radull joins NMG team

Sports lovers have every reason to get excited ahead of the 2021/2022 European football season after Carol Radull, one of the most sought after media personalities in town, joined the Nation Media Group.

With more than two decades experience in print and broadcast journalism, the ever-smiling Radull, who has hundreds of thousands of followers on her Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts moves to NMG after a 21-year stint at Radio Africa Group where she served in various capacities, including head of content.

Radull’s impressive CV also involves putting up and managing Radio Jambo and Bamba TV, Kenya’s first sports radio and TV stations.

At NMG, Radull will, alongside her famed co-hosts Roy Karuhize and Kieni Githinji, host a sports show dubbed “Game Plan” on Nation FM every Saturday between 3-6pm.

The trio, who have presented a similar show on KISS FM, will also grace NTV every Monday night from 10pm with what she describes as “a sports show of its kind”.

“We will have lots of great banter on all sports,” Radull, an die-hard supporter of struggling English Premier League side Arsenal, told Nation Sport.

“We will have lots of great banter on all sports. Of course football dominates but we can’t ignore other sports like athletics, rugby, Formula One, and the likes, There’s also a kind of revolution happening in Kenyan sport and we need to highlight that. From KPL to the Kenya Cup, basketball, hockey, and the list goes on,” the sports guru added.

“I joined NMG because it’s a respected leading Kenyan media house. Nation FM may not be a dominant radio brand, but together we are going to change that. Guys kept asking me why I wasn’t joining (British Sports channel) Sky Sports or American one (ESPN) with all my experience. Well, they would never let me focus on Kenyan sports.”