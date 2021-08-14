Sports media personality Radull joins NMG team

Carol Radull

Carol Radull doing what she does best at Nation FM studio at Nation Centre, Nairobi on August 14, 2021.
 

Photo credit: Francis Nderitu| | Nation Media Group

By  David Kwalimwa

Sports Reporter, Nation Media Group.

What you need to know:

  • Radull’s impressive CV also involves putting up and managing Radio Jambo and Bamba TV, Kenya’s first sports radio and TV stations
  • At NMG, Radull will, alongside her famed co-hosts Roy Karuhize and Kieni Githinji, host a sports show dubbed “Game Plan” on Nation FM every Saturday between 3-6pm
  • The trio, who have presented a similar show on KISS FM, will also grace NTV every Monday night from 10pm with what she describes as “a sports show of its kind”


Sports lovers have every reason to get excited ahead of the 2021/2022 European football season after Carol Radull, one of the most sought after media personalities in town, joined the Nation Media Group.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.