Elias Makori
Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group

Lifestyle

Prime

Elias Makori: A lifetime of sports journalism

By  James Kahongeh

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Elias Makori has shared the stage, sometimes in exclusive setups, with stars such as Lebron James, Serena Williams and Kobe Bryant.
  • It’s hard to choose his most memorable sporting event. But the World Cup in South Africa in 2010 features high up the list.

Every newsroom has boisterous journalists and ostentatious ones. Elias Makori is neither of these. The Sports managing editor at the Nation Media Group is nearly as quiet as he is stealthy.

Editor's picks

More about Life & Style

  1. Roselyne Obala: My undying love affair with political reporting

  2. New KICD rules leave book publishers, authors in a bind

  3. PRIME Joe Kinyua opens up on life as ‘Njoro wa Uba’

  4. Caroline Njunge: We’ve been left at the mercy of daring thieves

  5. Jabali Afrika’s Asikoye lands lucrative Grammy Awards role

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.