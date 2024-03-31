Caladium, geopolitics and cartels: The murky politics of fertilisers in Kenya

Workers unload bags of subsidised fertiliser from a truck at the National Cereals and Produce Board depot in Elburgon, Nakuru County on February 9, 2024.

Photo credit: John Njoroge | Nation Media Group

By  Daniel Ogetta

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mithika Linturi described the reports of fake fertiliser as propaganda.
  • The need for a local fertiliser company stems from constant complaints by farmers about the high cost of fertiliser.
  • Nakuru police recently seized hundreds of bags of fake fertiliser as they were being delivered to NCPB depots.

Recommended for you

  1. PREMIUM How unique Easter drama in churches is now attracting huge audiences

  2. PREMIUM Kenya’s curious politics of apologies

    Rigathi Gachagua and former First Lady Mama Ngina Kenyatta

  3. PREMIUM The power of Mama Ngina Kenyatta

    Former First Lady Mama Ngina Kenyatta. 

  4. PREMIUM Two governors caught up in Sh2bn land row

  5. PREMIUM The Sh50bn legal fees nightmare facing counties

    Nancy Gathungu