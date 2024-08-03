Cabinet nominees outline ambitious plans for dockets

President William Ruto’s returnee Cabinet candidates yesterday outlined to the vetting panel how differently they will do things in their various dockets should Parliament approve their nomination.

Having been sacked for among other reasons being ineffective in service delivery after sustained protests, various nominees who faced the National Assembly committee on appointments vowed to live up to the expectations of Kenyans if approved.

First before the Moses Wetang’ula chaired committee was 62-year-old Agriculture and Livestock Development CS nominee Andrew Karanja who not only vowed to crush cartels in the sector, but also outlined measures he said will ensure the country is food self-sufficient.

Boasting extensive experience in the agricultural sector and a net worth of Sh214 million, Dr Karanja said it is regrettable that the country is still spending billions to import food, a situation he said can be remedied if farmers are well supported

“Agriculture is about technology, without it, you will be doing very little. With correct and quality food inputs given to farmers, the country can produce more food,” he said.

Dr Karanja vowed to deal decisively with cartels in the ministry, which he said have frustrated farmers.

“I know dealing with cartels is a big issue. I’m giving a notice to cartels, they will be out of business. I will not be compromised because my integrity has not been questioned in all my years of service,” he said

Among the programmes he said he would put in place to drive cartels in the ministry out of business is the introduction of a voucher system, allowing farmers to procure fertiliser at any dealer and not necessarily have to jam the National Cereals and Produce Board warehouses for the commodity.

Pokot South MP David Pkosing put him to task over what he will do to revive various agricultural value chains such as pyrethrum, maize, coffee, milk and tea, which he said are “completely dead”.

“Agriculture, which is the backbone of this country is dead, I would like to know what you are going to do, especially on value addition, to this sector so as to motivate farmers,” said Mr Pkosing.

Environment, Climate Change and Forestry nominee Aden Duale said his immediate task will be to safeguard the country’s forests and increase forest cover.

Duale's networth grows by more than Sh100 million in two years

Mr Duale presented a three-point vision he has for the forests in the country, saying he will change how tree planting is done.

Going forward, Mr Duale said, if approved, he will embark on a restoration programme of the forests through a bottom-up approach to tree planting.

Mr Duale said 2.15 per cent of the trees planted will be fruit trees, a move he said would encourage the community to see benefits of the exercise.

Degraded forests

The former Defence CS also said he will work closely with the private sector in the restoration of degraded forests.

He further sent a strong warning to powerful individuals whom he said have grabbed forest land.

He disclosed to the committee that he has received briefing about powerful senior government officials and MPs who have grabbed forest land.

“In the last two years, there have been people who got illegal titles and Mr Speaker some of your members will be casualties. Grabbers of forest land will be my business, whoever they are, whatever their status in the country, I’m coming for you,” he said.

Environment CS nominee Aden Duale Photo credit: Francis Nderitu | Nation

Mr Duale, whose net worth increased from Sh851 million in 2022 to Sh980 million this year, also said issues of climate change and environmental conservation will be given top priority if he is approved.

The 32-year-old nominee for the Ministry of Water, Sanitation and Irrigation Eric Mugaa told the committee that he is coming in with a clean slate, ready to solve the water problems the country has been facing.

Mr Mugaa told MPs that he is bringing on board experience from the private sector where he has worked for the last 11 years in water engineering.

He said since he is not beholden to anyone in the political class, putting him in a vintage position to deal with corruption at the ministry.

CS Nominee for Ministry of Water and Sanitation Eric Mugaa present before the Committee on Appointments. Photo credit: Francis Nderitu | Nation

“Corruption is a cancer to society. We have to eliminate it in one way or the other. I will embrace integrity and accountability. I will demand the same from the officers in State departments under my ministry,” Mr Mugaa.

The nominee was however faced with questions on how he will run the ministry having no experience in the public sector.

Lawmakers also raised concern on how, at his age, he will deal with a well-oiled and vicious cartel at the ministry that has denied Kenyans water.

Mugaa said his size notwithstanding, he is aware and prepared for the task ahead of him if approved by MPs.

“I could be young but I understand the responsibility at hand. Don’t look at the size and think that you can easily intimidate me. I’m comfortable in my shoes,” Mr Mugaa said.

Road and Transport CS nominee Davis Chirchir delved into the thorny Adani Airports Holdings Limited’s Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) deal, assuring the country that it will be subjected to public participation before it is inked.

Cabinet Secretary nominee Davies Chirchir. Photo credit: File

Mr Chirchir told the vetting panel that the government will also disclose all the information regarding the deal to the public through proper communication channels to clear any doubts about it.

“We need to inculcate public participation from the onset so that we carry Kenyans along in every step of the process,” Mr Chirchir said.

He added that a decision will only be made after careful consideration and analysis of the deal. The final decision made, he said, will have to be beneficial to the country.

“If we agree that the return rate will be good and it is going to help Kenya, then we will say it is a good deal,” Mr Chirchir said.

There have been fears that the government intends to sell JKIA to the Indian firm, a move that has generated calls for disclosure of information regarding the deal.

Mr Chirchir also defended the government-to-government (G-to-G) oil deal signed between Kenya, Saudi Arabia and the UAE for the supply of oil to Kenya on favourable terms in March last year, saying it was the best decision under the circumstances then.

“The G-to-G was a success story at a time when the world was coming out of challenges of Covid-19 and the ongoing war between Ukraine and Russia,” Mr Chirchir said.

Last to face the vetting was the nominee for Information, Communication and Technology Dr Margaret Ndung’u, who faced questions on how she will ensure that the digital space is not misused and that private information is safeguarded.

WATCH: Vetting of ICT CS nominee Margret Nyambura

Dr Ndung’u told the committee that if approved, she will check on the Data Protection Act to see if more regulations are needed for its implementation.

“I will work with other stakeholders over its implementation to ensure that there is a proper use of the internet space as well as protection of personal data as provided in the constitution,” Dr Ndung’u said.

Dr Ndung’u was also questioned over the freedom of the media and the threats posed by the digital space.

While confirming that she will not clamp down on the media if she assumes office, Dr Ndung’u said the media has to be accountable and responsible over the content it disseminates.

CS Nominee for ICT ministry Dr. Margaret Nyambura Ndungu infront of the Committee on Appointments. Photo credit: Francis Nderitu| Nation Media Group

“I’m a strong believer in the freedom of the media, being a social scientist myself. It is their responsibility to be responsible. In the digital space, you are dealing with the masses so the media need to check on the content to ensure they disseminate the right information,” Dr Ndung’u said.

She was responding to questions from Majority leader Kimani Ichung’wah and his Minority counterpart Junet Mohamed on how she is going to deal with the media, which they claimed sometimes become irresponsible

“There is a need for ethical behaviour, there are guidelines provided in the constitution on self-regulation and censorship. Media should not be seen as escalating chaos but should work towards creating cohesion,” Dr Ndung’u said.

The vetting of the CS nominees enters its third day today, with John Mbadi (National Treasury and Planning), Salim Mvurya (Investments, Trade and industry), Rebecca Miano (Tourism and Wildlife), Opiyo Wandayi (Energy and Petroleum) and Kipchumba Murkomen (Youth Affairs creative economy and sports) lined up to face the panel.