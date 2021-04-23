William Ruto
Bring it on, Ruto’s UDA tells Jubilee

By  Patrick Lang'at  &  Onyango K'Onyango

What you need to know:

  • UDA’s strategy is to bog down ruling party in a protracted process that runs down the clock.
  • Dr Ruto’s allies have openly declared they are only buying time in Jubilee until next year.

Deputy President William Ruto-backed United Democratic Alliance (UDA) has vowed to fight Jubilee’s plot to revoke a coalition agreement between the two parties.

