Boy sodomised by fellow students recovers as suspects remain free

A 17-year-old male student is now battling suicidal thoughts after being sexually abused on three occasions at his school by older students, who are yet to be arrested.

Though now at home under treatment, the boy has been struggling to pass stool and walk.

A police medical report filed after the boy’s last ordeal on November 2 cited fresh bruises and blood.

The boy, in a statement given to the Thika police, said the first incident happened in January last year at Anestar Boys High School in Lanet, Nakuru County.

“He was a newcomer in the school when one of the older boys met him in the bathroom and forced him to (to have sex with him). (The attacker) held his mouth so he could not shout. It was in the morning at around 5:30am,” the statement says.

He also describes the second incident, which happened in January this year after schools reopened.

He was in the bathroom in the morning when three boys entered and two of them forced him to bend down as the third sexually abused him.

In the third incident, around March 17, he was leaving the toilets when he found four older boys waiting for him outside.

They forced him to go back inside and one of them sexually abused him.

He told police that he failed to report the matter to the school administration because he feared the outcome.

The boy has received counselling and is recuperating at home.

“He is so stressed, in pain and needs to recover first then a lot of counseling, I will have to look for a school later, he can’t go back there. He is even scared to go to any school,” his mother told the Nation yesterday.

The Thika Police Station has written to the commander of the Githioro Police Station in Lanet to investigate the matter.

In April this year, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations said 10 students from Anestar Boys were arrested for sneaking out of their school and breaking into a dormitory at the nearby Anestar Precious Girls Secondary School.

“The boys … had sneaked out of their school in their numbers and gained access to the girls’ dormitory with an unclear motive,” DCI George Kinoti said at the time.