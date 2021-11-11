The boy, in a statement given to the Thika police, said the first incident happened in January last year at Anestar Boys High School in Lanet, Nakuru County.

Boy sodomised by fellow students recovers as suspects remain free

By  Mary Wambui

A 17-year-old male student is now battling suicidal thoughts after being sexually abused on three occasions at his school by older students, who are yet to be arrested.

