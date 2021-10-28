South Rift region gets first children’s protection unit

playing children

Children learn how to ride a bicycle.

Photo credit: John Njoroge | Nation Media Group

By  Vitalis Kimutai

Nation Media Group

Children in the South Rift region who are caught up in legal trouble, abused or neglected now have a place to stay away from police cells.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.