Body of woman found in suitcase outside Ruiru GSU camp

Detectives in Juja are investigating the killing of a young woman and the consequent dumping of her body outside the GSU Recce Camp in Ruiru on Monday evening.

The woman's body had been stashed in a gunny bag and fit into a black suitcase that was discovered lying along the camp’s perimeter wall by curious members of the public.

Juja sub-county police commander Dorothy Migarusha said the woman appeared to have been killed elsewhere and her body dumped at the scene.

Her hands had been tied from behind and a nylon rope to her neck.

She also had a visible deep cut on the left breast and had ink writings on the chest, both palms and both thighs with the message that read "Bwana ya mtu ni sumu" (Another person's husband is poison).

The body was moved to city mortuary.

Over the past months, there has been an increase in cases of romance-instigated murders in the country.

In April last year Evans Karani was arrested in connection to the killing of his girlfriend Catherine Nyambura whose body was found lying next to his car in Toll area.

Detectives believed his car got stuck in the mud when he dumped the body, forcing him to abandon it at the scene.

He was arrested at Githurai Kimbo after locals alerted police.

Police searched his car and found weapons that are believed to have been used in the murder.

Karani told police he loved the deceased and could not allow her to see someone else.

Nyokabi had gone to meet him for reconciliation talks before the event turned tragic.

Last year, former Icaciri secondary school Principal Jane Muthoni was sentenced to 30 years for the murder of her husband, Kiru principal Solomon Mwangi in June 2016.

The court heard that the convict hatched the plan to kill her husband upon realising that he was having an affair with another woman, an attendant at an Mpesa shop in Kiriaini and who she also had planned on executing.