Body of woman found in suitcase outside Ruiru GSU camp

Crime scene

A woman's body was found stashed in a gunny bag and fit into a black suitcase outside the GSU Recce Camp in Ruiru, Kiambu.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Mary Wambui

Nation Media Group

Detectives in Juja are investigating the killing of a young woman and the consequent dumping of her body outside the GSU Recce Camp in Ruiru on Monday evening.

