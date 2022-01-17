Murang’a’s ‘Kinjekitile’ runs out luck, jailed for two years

Murang'a crime

Police officers and  the public at the scene where a suspected gangster was gunned down in Border Estate in Maragua town. A man who prided himself as Murang’a’s Kinjeketile Ngwale, running from one criminal escapade to another has been jailed for two years.

Photo credit: Mwangi Muiruri | Nation Media Group
logo (11)

By  Mwangi Muiruri

Nation Media Group

A man who prided himself as Murang’a’s Kinjeketile Ngwale, running from one criminal escapade to another for the past six years, has run out of luck and has been jailed for two years without the option of a fine.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.