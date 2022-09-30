Body of Hellen Wendy who drowned in Canada to arrive in Nairobi on Saturday

The parents of Hellen Wendy Nyabuto, a Kenyan nurse and student, who died while swimming in Canada last month are set to accompany her body to the country on Saturday ahead of her burial on Monday, October 3, in Kisii County.

The remains are expected to arrive in Nairobi on Saturday, October 1, afternoon aboard Ethiopian Airlines Aircraft.

Nyabuto’s family had travelled to Canada to lobby for the repatriation of her remains.

Accompanied by other family members, Kemunto’s mother and father laid flowers at the edge of the pool, this week, where their daughter lost her life while swimming.

Her father John Kiyondi Nyabuto, earlier this month said he would only find closure from his daughter’s tragic death when her body was brought home for burial.

“According to our tradition, one is supposed to be buried where he or she was born. I’ll not feel comfortable, psychologically, if my daughter is buried away from Kenya,” the 56-year-old had said.

Hellen Wendy died on August 18, 2022, in Ontario, after diving into the deep end of a swimming pool while live-streaming her swimming session on Facebook. She tragically drowned about 10 minutes into her live video as her phone continued to record for over three hours.

It wasn’t until three hours later that visitors who come to the swimming pool noticed her body and stopped the live stream.

The family in August announced they had raised more than Sh5 million from well-wishers to bring her body back home for burial.