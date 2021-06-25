Blow for Uhuru Kenyatta, Raila Odinga as court allows fresh evidence in BBI case

President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga lead Kenyans in signing the BBI form during the National launch of the BBI signatures collection exercise at KICC in Nairobi County. 

Photo credit: PSCU
By Joseph Wangui

Court Reporter

Nation Media Group

 President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM party leader Raila Odinga have received a blow after the Court of Appeal allowed Thirdway Alliance party chairman Miruru Waweru to produce fresh evidence to prove that the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) process is illegal.

