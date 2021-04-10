Bill wants dual citizens barred from jobs

Mwende Mwinzi

Mwende Mwinzi when she appeared before the National Assembly Committee on Defense and Foreign Relations on May 28, 2019 for vetting after being nominated for the position of Kenya's ambassador to South Korea.

Photo credit: Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group

By  Aggrey Mutambo  &  David Mwere

What you need to know:


Kenyans with dual citizenship will be barred from serving in the foreign service if a proposed law passes as drafted.

