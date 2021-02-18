How parliament is scheming to frustrate envoy Mwende Mwinzi in South Korea

Mwende Mwinzi when she appeared before the National Assembly Committee on Defense and Foreign Relations on May 28, 2019 for vetting after being nominated for the position of Kenya's ambassador to South Korea.

  • Ms Mwinzi was vetted and approved for appointment on June 6, 2019, by the House Committee on Defense and Foreign Relations on condition that she renounces her US citizenship.
  • However, she declined and instead moved to court to challenge the committee’s recommendations.

The National Assembly is on a collision course with the Executive following the appointment of Mwende Mwinzi as Kenya’s envoy to South Korea against a resolution of the House in 2019 that the issue of her dual citizenship be addressed first.

