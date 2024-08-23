Bill to amalgamate all bursaries into one kitty in the pipeline

The National Assembly has begun formulating a Bill that seeks to define a structure for the administration of all public bursaries and scholarships.

The Bill seeks to generate policy amalgamate and consolidate all the education funding opportunities, including bursaries and scholarships from public funds by the Ministry of Education, the National Government Constituencies Development Fund (NGCDF), County governments and financial institutions to provide free universal education for all children.

In a letter to the Ministry of Education, the clerk of the National Assembly Samuel Njoroge urged the Basic Education Principal Secretary, Dr Belio Kipsang, to assist in the drafting of the legislative proposal.

“This is, therefore, to request that you furnish us with any relevant information in the possession of the ministry that may assist in the drafting of the legislative proposal, including any existing policy document or Draft Bill,” said Mr Njoroge.

Incoordination and duplication

The clerk said the house had received a petition on the current uncoordinated approach towards the issuance of bursaries and scholarships from public funds by the Ministry of Education, the National Government Constituencies Development Fund (NGCDF), and county governments have, in some instances, led to a duplication of awards.

He said Standing Order 208A of the National Assembly Standing Orders establishes the Public Petitions Committee and mandates it to, among others, consider all public petitions tabled in the House and make such recommendations as may be appropriate with respect to the prayers sought in the petitions.

He said the High Court has been petitioned in Nakuru “Constitutional Petition No. E012 of 2024, Laban Omusundi versus Office of the Controller of Budget & 5 Others” for the consolidation of existing bursaries and scholarships for purposes of coordination.

“Arising from the foregoing, the Speaker of the National Assembly has instructed the office of the Clerk of the National Assembly to formulate a legislative proposal establishing a defined structure for the administration of public bursaries and scholarships,” he added.

The issue was first raised by Changamwe MP Omar Mwinyi who complained over the uncoordinated approach towards the issuance of bursaries and scholarships from public funds by the Ministry of Education, the National Government Constituencies Development Fund (NGCDF), and county governments, in some instances.

Mr Mwinyi, a teacher by profession said the above has led to a duplication of bursaries and scholarship awards.

He said all these resources come from the same source; the diminishing public purse.

According to the MP, ward representatives, woman representatives, MPs, governors and the education ministry are giving bursaries to students.

“Higher Education Loans Board is disbursing money, Universities Fund is giving funds, we have private providers such as banks giving bursaries and scholarships if you are able and it’s you to generate policy, this house this house will be more than happy to turn it into law,” said National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula.

The move, the Speaker, said will amalgamate and consolidate all the funds to provide free universal education for all learners.