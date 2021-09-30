Big month ahead as Kenya begins UN Security Council presidency

A past United Nations Security Council meeting in New York. 

Photo credit: File | AFP

By  Aggrey Mutambo

Senior Diplomatic Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Kenya takes over amid the growing demands for Covid-19 vaccine equity, dangers of climate change to small islands, terrorism as well as the continual violence in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Kenya will take over the presidency of the United Nations Security Council on Friday, seeking to steer debate on crucial problems in Africa, such as weapons smuggling, ethnic identities and relations with regional blocs.

