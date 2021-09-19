Kenya set to push Africa’s agenda at UN

Foreign Affairs CS Raychelle Omamo

Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Raychelle Omamo addresses foreign envoys at the Serena Hotel in Nairobi on September 17, 2021, on Kenya's foreign policy position as it prepares to take over the presidency of the United Nations Security Council in October.
 

Photo credit: Diana Ngila | Nation Media Group

By  Aggrey Mutambo

Senior Diplomatic Writer

Nation Media Group

Kenya is preparing to chair the United Nations Security Council, with plans to use the opportunity to push solutions for enduring problems like terrorism and climate change.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.