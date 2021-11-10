Beyond the hashtags, time to act on climate change

climate change

Activists from the climate change group Extinction Rebellion (XR) take part in a protest in Glasgow on Wednesday, during the COP26 UN Climate Change Conference. 

Photo credit: AFP

By  Bernard Mwinzi

Managing Editor, Weekend Editions

Nation Media Group

 Outside the imposing façade of the Bank of England in central London, a man carries his young daughter on his shoulder, chanting slogans about ending climate change and stopping the “blah, blah, blah” of conferences.

