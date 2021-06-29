Senior counsel Mohammed Nyaoga, Solicitor-General Kenneth Ogeto
BBI case: Key issues raised by President Kenyatta team

By  Richard Munguti  &  Sam Kiplagat

  • Mr Ogeto spoke as seven judges of the appellate court began hearing appeals against the High Court ruling that declared the BBI process illegal.

Attorney-General Kihara Kariuki has defended President Uhuru Kenyatta’s push to amend the Constitution through a popular initiative, arguing nothing bars him from initiating such a proposal.

