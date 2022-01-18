Attorney-General, Paul Kihara Kariuki

Attorney-General Paul Kihara Kariuki. 

| File | Nation Media Group

News

Prime

BBI appeal case: Attorney-General laments limited time given to him

WhatsApp Image 2020-08-30 at 11.24.51 (2)

By  Joseph Wangui

Court Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The Attorney General claims court has granted the activists more than six hours to argue their case.
  • AG also uncomfortable with the directive that only two lawyers per party appear in line with Covid-19 protocols.

The Supreme Court has favoured activists opposed to the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) by giving them more time than the appellants to address judges, Attorney-General Kihara Kariuki has protested.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.