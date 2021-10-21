Bars to close at 11pm, says CS Mutahi Kagwe

Bars and restaurants will now be expected to close at 11pm, Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe has announced.

The move is effective next week, he added.

The directive comes amid confusion over whether the establishments could operate past 7pm after President Uhuru Kenyatta lifted the curfew on Wednesday.

However, CS Kagwe maintained that other Covid-19 protocols including handwashing and sanitisation at bars and restaurants are still in place.

He was speaking Thursday during a press conference at Afya House, where he urged Kenyans to continue following his Ministry's rules on safeguarding against coronavirus spread.

On whether night travel will now be allowed, the CS said the Ministry of Transport will give direction on this.

He urged Kenyans to go for Covid-19 jabs, adding that Kenya will soon receive 500,000 J&J vaccines.

Vaccine distribution with food

Acting Director General for Health, Dr Patrick Amoth, noted that distribution of vaccines in arid and semi-arid parts of Kenya was a challenge because health facilities are few and far apart.

To this end, the government will now use food distribution networks to also give Covid-19 jabs to residents, Dr Amoth said.

"Use of mobile facilities is also part of the plan to ensure Asal regions are vaccinated. We will follow the pastoralists," CS Kagwe said.

Despite declining Covid-19 infections, the Ministry says the fast-spreading Delta variant is still the main strain in Kenya.

"We are keenly looking out for sub-variants of Delta among others though genome sequencing," Dr Amoth said.

The Ministry has also advised Kenyans to stick to same vaccine and not go for booster shots.