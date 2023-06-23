Baringo ex-governor Stanley Kiptis, Peter Munyiri land govt jobs

Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu has appointed former Baringo Governor Stanley Kiptis as chair of the Kenya National Qualifications Authority.

Mr Kiptis will hold the position for three years.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by section 10 (1) (a) the Kenya National Qualifications Framework Act, 2014, the Cabinet Secretary for Education appoints STANLEY KIPTIS to be the Chairperson of the Kenya National Qualifications Authority, for a period of three (3) years, with effect from June 23, 2023,” said Mr Machogu in the latest Kenya Gazette.

At the same time, President William Ruto revoked the appointment of Jeremiah Kamau Kinyua as chairman of the National Standards Council and replaced him with Peter Munyiri Maina.

Mr Maina will hold the position until January 19, 2026, the President said.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by section 7 (3) of the State Corporations Act, I, William Samoei Ruto, I, William Samoei Ruto, President of the Republic of Kenya and Commander-in-Chief of the Defence Forces, appoint Peter Munyiri Maina to be the chairperson of the National Standards Council from June 23, 2023, up to the 19th January 2026. The appointment of Jeremiah Kamau Kinyua is revoked," said President Ruto in a gazette notice dated June 20, 2023.

The head of state also revoked the appointment of Micheal Nyachae as chairman of the Kenya Development Corporation board and replaced him with Kenya Vision 2030 Delivery board chairman Sakwa Bunyasi.

Bunyasi has since been dropped from the Kenya Vision 2030 Delivery board.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by section 6 (1) (a) of the State Corporations Act, as read together with section 51 (1) of the interpretation and general provisions Act, I, William Samoei Ruto, President of the Republic of Kenya and Commander-in-Chief of the Defence Forces of the Republic of Kenya, appoint Sakwa Bunyasi to be the Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the Kenya Development Corporation, for a period of three (3) years, with effect from June 23, 2023. The appointment of Michael Nyachae is revoked,” the gazette notice read.

Gender and Public Service CS Aisha Jumwa has, for her part, appointed Rachel Mbula Musyoki as chairperson of the National Government Affirmative Action Fund.

Ms Mbula will hold the position for three years with effect from June 23, 2023.