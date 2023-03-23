Azimio protests: Opiyo Wandayi, 3 other MPs released on bail

Four opposition legislators who were arrested on Monday, for taking part in illegal anti-government protests called by Azimio coalition leader Raila Odinga, have been released.

The four are Kilifi Senator and minority leader Justice (Rtd) Stewart Madzayo, Ugunja MP Opiyo Wandayi, Kilifi South MP Ken Chonga and Malindi MP Amina Mnyazi.

Kahawa principal magistrate Gideon Owenga released them on Sh300,000 bond or Sh50,000 cash bail each.

On Monday, scored of other protestors were arrested by officers in uniform and in plainclothes in the Nairobi central business district.

Police officers had been trying to block Azimio supporters from converging at the city centre, where they had planned to meet to kick off their march to State House to "claim their victory".

Mr Odinga said the protests will be held every Monday and Thursday "until the government lowers the cost of living".

He also says that President William Ruto is an illegitimate leader and that the August 2022 presidential election was rigged.

In a statement later on Thursday, Mr Odinga described the MPs as patriotic and said they did no wrong.

"We condemn in the strongest terms possible the illegal arrest of minority leaders Opiyo Wandayi and Stewart Madzayo longside fellow MPS, MCAs and activists who have been charged before the ATPU court in Kahawa Law Courts with false allegations," he said.