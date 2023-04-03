Azimio protests: Bishops in calls for peace, unconditional talks

Thousands of Catholic faithful Sunday flocked the streets in processions to mark Palm Sunday, which signals the beginning of the holy week ahead of Easter celebrations.

Catholic bishops called for a truce and suspension of the bi-weekly demonstrations called by the Opposition to give room for talks.

Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops (KCCB) chairman Bishop Martin Kivuva condemned the protests and asked the government to drop its hard-line stance and negotiate with the Opposition.

Faithful sing hymns at the Holy Family Basilica in Nairobi. Photo credit: Wilfred Nyangaresi | Nation Media Group

Bishop Kivuva also called for an end to provocative utterances made by politicians as well as attacks on innocent Kenyans, while urging sobriety in addressing various issues affecting the country.

‘Peace and sobriety’

“Palm Sunday marks the beginning of the holy week and coincides with the time our Muslim brothers and sisters are marking their holy month [of Ramadhan] that is why we are calling for peace and sobriety.”

“We are asking the Opposition to suspend weekly demonstrations and the government to allow for talks without conditions,” said Bishop Kivuva.

Speaking at Tudor Pastoral Centre, Bishop Kivuva urged Kenyans to support the Church in calling for peace in the country.

Youth in a procession to mark Palm Sunday at Dedan Kimathi University grounds in Nyeri County yesterday. Photo credit: Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group

“Selfish politics are destroying our country and other independent offices, including the police, must act without taking sides to ensure justice for all. We understand there is an increase of cost of living and we ask all those in d positions [of power] to focus on how to deal with the over 4.1 million Kenyans who are in dire need of food,” said Bishop Kivuva.

Destruction of property

In Lamu, faithful led by Lamu Mary Mother of Jesus Catholic Parish Priest Muthukur Raju called on Kenyans, particularly those partaking in the Mondays and Thursdays protests, to always observe peace, pointing out that “Jesus is the prince of peace”.

Father Raju condemned the destruction of property and attacks on journalists and other innocent citizens that have been witnessed since the nationwide protests started two weeks ago.