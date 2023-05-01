Autopsy on 10 bodies shows Shakahola cult victims died of starvation
Post mortem done on 10 bodies exhumed at Shakahola Forest had features of starvation with all body parts intact.
Chief Govt Pathologist Johansen Oduor in a media briefing after conducting post mortem on the bodies; one female adult and nine children, said the body of the adult was badly decomposed.
" The bodies appeared to have been starved, there was no sign of any missing body part. DNA samples from families will be collected from Tuesday to help positively identify exhumed bodies," Dr Oduor said.
More follows...