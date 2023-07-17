Athman Abdulhalim Hussein is the new Chief Kadhi

The Judicial Service Commission has appointed Athman Abdulhalim Hussein as the new Chief Kadhi of the Republic of Kenya.

Chief Justice Martha Koome on Monday announced that JSC settled on Mr Hussein after conducting interviews for five shortlisted candidates.

" Following deliberations and careful consideration of the various candidates, JSC has appointed Hon. Athman Abdulhalim Hussein as the new Chief Kadhi of the Republic of Kenya," CJ Koome announced.

Mr Hussein is the former Kadhi Nairobi region and will be replacing Ahmed Muhdha

Also read: Petitioner takes on JSC over Chief Kadhi nominees

On May 22, 2023, the JSC shortlisted Sukyan Hassan Omar, Idris Nyamagosa Nyaboga, Athman Abdulhalim Hussein, Kutwaa Mohamed Abdalla and Omari Hassan Kinyua for the position, which was advertised on April 14, 2023.

According to the commission, 24 applications were received by the close of the advertisement on April 28 and five candidates were shortlisted.

The Chief Kadhi is recruited under the revised policy of the Judicial Service Commission scheme of service, a position that is now at par with that of a chief magistrate.

The permanent and pensionable position also comes with allowances such as housing and commuting allowance, medical insurance and leave.

To qualify for the position, one must have a degree in Islamic law or its equivalent, profess the Islamic faith, have no complaints against them with the Complaints Commission or employers, and have no integrity issues.

Critics of previous appointments have always urged the JSC to consult widely with all Muslim groups to end the tradition of selecting a person from one region. They say the JSC must instead give a fair chance to all Muslims across the country.