Aspirant arrested after turning up for live TV interview in police uniform

A candidate for the Nairobi woman representative seat who was this morning arrested after appearing on a live TV interview dressed in full police uniform has told detectives that she is a former police officer.

Monica Wamaitha Gitau was arrested at the Royal Media Services Inooro television studios by officers from Kilimani police station after they received information about her presence at the early morning show.

She is vying on Usawa Party.

“She told the officers that she is a former Administration Police officer, but if that is the case, why was she in the studio donning the police uniform?” an officer privy to the matter told Nation.

The National Police Service has in a statement said the aspirant is being probed for impersonating a police officer.

“To avoid similar incidents in future, National Police Service wishes to advise all Media Houses to always liaise for clearance with the office of the police spokesperson or respective regional or county commanders over all requests for interviews with police officers,” the statement states in part.

During the show, the aspirant said she is a security consultant and that she runs a polytechnic in Kibera where she assists girls to acquire vocational skills to enable them earn an income.

Oscar Sudi in school uniform

"I do not think there's a problem with me appearing on this show to discuss politics when I am in uniform. Yesterday (Tuesday), we saw Oscar Sudi in school uniform and some other time Sabina Chege also appeared in her old school uniform. I am also wearing this uniform like them. It's only that it is blue in colour yet mine was in the jungle colour. I picked this one because it is the one currently in use and to represent fellow women in the service," she responded when asked about the uniform.

Her profile on the Women in Security Kenya website indicates that she has also worked as a security manager at the Presbyterian and Kenyatta Universities’ main campuses.

It adds that she also has a master’s degree in Human Resource Management from the Kenya Methodist University (Kemu).

The aspirant is alleged to have resigned in 2009 while serving in Machakos County.

As part of the clearing process, officers exiting the service are required to return their uniforms, after which a clearance certificate is issued.

The investigation will establish the source of her uniform.