Anyang Nyong’o nephews hire Ojienda in inheritance row 

  • The property in contention is estimated to be worth more than Sh200 million.
  • Complainant seeking the services of Senior Counsel Tom Ojienda to help him win the appeal in the case.

A case in which Kisumu Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o has been sued by his nephews in a multi-million-shilling family property inheritance row continues to drag at the Court of Appeal, following numerous interruptions due to the Covid-19 pandemic and change of lawyers.

