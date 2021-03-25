Martin Shikuku
File | Nation Media Group 

News

Prime

Shikuku son stopped from evicting stepmother as inheritance row deepens

By  Brian Wasuna

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Justice Thande Mugure has suspended implementation of a court order that gave Emmanuel Noel Osyle Shikuku control over Mr Shikuku’s assets.
  • In March, last year Emmanuel filed an application at the Milimani High Court seeking to be made the administrator of Mr Shikuku’s estate.

Three years before his death, former Butere MP and 1997 presidential candidate, Martin Shikuku, defended a decision to prepare his own grave and buy a coffin while still alive, arguing that he did not want to be a burden to anyone after death.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Covid-19: Uhuru locks down 5 counties

  2. Covid update: 2,008 new cases reported

  3. Africa's confirmed Covid-19 cases near 4.16 million

  4. Egypt train crash kills 32

  5. Covid-19 in Kenya: Uhuru's full speech

    President Uhuru Kenyatta

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.