Shikuku son stopped from evicting stepmother as inheritance row deepens

Three years before his death, former Butere MP and 1997 presidential candidate, Martin Shikuku, defended a decision to prepare his own grave and buy a coffin while still alive, arguing that he did not want to be a burden to anyone after death.

But when the time came, his death in 2012 sparked a vicious battle for control of assets he left behind that are worth millions of shillings.

Mr Shikuku’s second born child has now been stopped from evicting his stepmother, Frida Nafuna, from a 100-acre farm in Kiminini, Trans-Nzoia County that also hosts the family home.

Justice Thande Mugure has suspended implementation of a court order that gave Emmanuel Noel Osyle Shikuku control over Mr Shikuku’s assets.

The judge’s decision follows a claim by Ms Nafuna and four of Mr Shikuku’s children – Jacob, Stephen, Martha and Jacinta – that Emmanuel secretly approached the courts with a forged will as part of a scheme to lock out some members of the family from inheritance.

Forged signatures

Ms Nafuna and the four children add that Emmanuel forged signatures of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and conservationist Richard Leakey, while citing them as witnesses, to the contested will in court.

They argue that Mr Shikuku died without a will and have asked Justice Mugure to order a police probe into the allegedly forged document presented in court.

In March, last year Emmanuel filed an application at the Milimani High Court seeking to be made the administrator of Mr Shikuku’s estate, as well as permission to execute the will he presented as evidence of his father’s wishes.

In the application, Emmanuel said that Mr Shikuku only had one wife, Dolly Achieng, and four children.

The four children listed were himself (48 years), Sylvano Madanji Shikuku (51 years), Lucy Awor Shikuku (48 years) and Martina Maende (deceased).

Shikuku’s wives

Based on the application and the will Emmanuel presented in court, Justice Aggrey Muchelule gave him control over Mr Shikuku’s assets.

But Justice Mugure has now ruled that it will be crucial to hear what Frida and the four children challenging Emmanuel have to say before any action is taken on assets left behind by Mr Shikuku.

“There shall be a stay on the exercise of any act or processes on the strength of the grant of probate issued herein on February 23, 2021 by the honourable Justice A. Muchelule until April 13, 2021. The application and hearing date to be served on all the beneficiaries of the estate,” Justice Thande ordered.

Stephen, one of Mr Shikuku’s sons, says in court papers that Ms Nafuna is one of Mr Shikuku’s three wives and that Emmanuel excluded the larger family from the court process as part of a scheme to lock them out of the former politician’s vast estate.

The other wives listed in court papers are Dolly Achieng and Beverlyn Ongecha. Dolly and Beverlyn, however, are dead, and are buried on the 100-acre Kiminini farm. Three of Mr Shikuku’s children – Martina, Julia and Joseph Martin Shikuku Jr – were also buried on the 100-acre land.

Shikuku's property

Aside from the 100-acre parcel in Kiminini, Mr Shikuku also owned a three-bedroomed maisonette in Olympic Estate, Kibra and a four-bedroom house in Butere. He had another house in South C, Nairobi.

He also owned two units in Oyster Apartments along Lavington’s Riverside Drive. His securities portfolio only had an undisclosed number of shares in Kenya Power and Kenya Airways.

At the time of his death, Mr Shikuku had two bank accounts at Gulf African Bank and a similar number at Standard Chartered Bank. He held other accounts at Barclays Bank (Absa) and Dubai Bank. While the account balances are not listed in court papers, an audit of Dubai Bank after its collapse in 2015 revealed that Mr Shikuku had a Sh14.9 million balance.

A Central Bank audit on Dubai Bank in 2015 revealed that the funds were transferred to Mr Shikuku’s family after his death in 2012.

Frida and the four children have also accused Emmanuel of hiding a vehicle that Mr Shikuku owned. They also say in their pleadings that after Emmanuel obtained administration powers in February, he threatened to evict Frida and seal off the 100-acre Kiminini farm.