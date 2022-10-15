Amin Mohamed appointed Director of DCI to replace Kinoti

Amin Mohamed Ibrahim has been appointed the Director of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) by President William Ruto.

Mr Mohamed, the Police Internal Affairs Unit boss, has over 30 years of experience in criminal investigations and emerged the best candidate in the interviews to pick a new DCI boss.

A total of 10 officers were shortlisted for the position that fell vacant after former DCI George Kinoti resigned last month.

The other candidates in the shortlist were: Detective Nicholas Kamwende, former Anti-Terrorism Police Unit Boss Munga Nyale, Mr Bernard Marasa Walumoli, Eliud Kipkoech Lagat; Ms Esther Chepkosgei Seroney, David Kipkosgey Birech, Jonyo Michael Wiso, Paul Ndambuki and Dr Simon Wanderi, the Head of Investigations at Kenya Railways.

Amin Mohamed when he appeared before The National Police Service Commission (NPSC) to be interviewed for the position of Director, Directorate of Criminal Investigations on October 11, 2022 at the Kenya School of Government, Lower Kabete. Photo credit: Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group

Meet Mohamed

Mr Mohamed joined Kenya Police in 1989 as a Cadet Inspector Trainee and rose through the ranks serving in different senior positions including as a Provincial CID officer in the former Central, Western and Rift Valley Provinces.

In 2004, he joined the DCI headquarters as the Head of Investigations and in 2019 was appointed the Assistant Inspector General, Director of Kenya Focal Point on Small Arms and Light Weapons.

In 2020, he was promoted to Senior Assistant Inspector General, Director of Internal Affairs Unit.