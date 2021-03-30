Alarm as drone trespasses into DP William Ruto's home

A drone

A drone.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Mary Wambui

Nation Media Group

Security agencies are currently questioning a 37-year-old Briton whose drone trespassed into Deputy President William Ruto's Karen home at around 3pm on Monday.

