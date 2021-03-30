Alarm as drone trespasses into DP William Ruto's home

Security agencies are currently questioning a 37-year-old Briton whose drone trespassed into Deputy President William Ruto's Karen home at around 3pm on Monday.

According to Nairobi region police commander Augustine Nthumbi, the police received a call informing them of the drone's presence at the home from a panic call made by Dr Ruto's wife, Rachael Ruto.

"She said she was in the house when she saw a drone straying into her house from her neighbour's side and got concerned," explained Mr Nthumbi.

Police then moved into the DP's home and picked the gadget.

"We intend to analyse the content of its memory card and record statements," added the police commander.

The Briton, Hind Jeremy, has been summoned for questioning.

The account he has given to the police is that he was hosting some visitors who came with the drone. They then decided to take pictures of his new house to gift him as a present.

According to investigators, the drone had no other suspicious attachment to it apart from the memory card that has since been recovered by the police.