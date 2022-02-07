HIV test

The result of a positive rapid HIV test. 

| Courtesy | Fotosearch

AG opposes suit seeking to decriminalise deliberate HIV transmission

By  Joseph Wangui

Court Reporter

Nation Media Group

Attorney-General Paul Kihara Kariuki wants the High Court to dismiss a petition that seeks to decriminalise deliberate transmission of HIV or any other life-threatening sexually transmitted disease.

