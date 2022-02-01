Clinical trials underway for HIV vaccine candidate

HIV Vaccine

Researchers are conducting clinical trials for a HIV vaccine candidate based on the mRNA technology used to produce some of the Covid-19 vaccines.

Photo credit: Courtesy | Shutterstock

By  Hellen Shikanda

Health and Science Reporter

Nation Media Group

Researchers in the United States are studying an HIV vaccine candidate that uses the same technology as some of the Covid-19 vaccines.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.