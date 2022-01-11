Pandemic, funding shortfalls hamper HIV-TB response

A TB test.
A TB test.
Photo credit: SHUTTERSTOCK

By  Pauline Ongaji

What you need to know:

  • Global funding for TB research totalled US$915 million in 2020; less than half the goal of US$2 billion set forth by participating country governments at the 2018 United Nations High-Level Meeting on TB. 
  • While public sector agencies made up 10 of the 15 top individual entities for TB funding, the number of countries meeting their fair share targets to allocate 0.1 per cent of their government’s overall R&D funding to TB has declined since 2017. 


When Covid-19 hit the country in 2020, like many people living with HIV, the future seemed bleak for Marie*.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.