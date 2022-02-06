US Chargé d’Affaires Eric Kneedler

US Chargé d’Affaires Eric Kneedler addresses journalists at Acacia Premier Hotel in Kisumu on September 27, 2019. 

Kenya, US give conflicting accounts of HIV/Aids war

By  Angela Oketch

Health and Science reporter

Nation Media Group

Kenya and the US have released two sets of differing data on HIV/Aids in a row that may lead to Nairobi losing Sh2.27 billion in funding, thus heavily denting the war on the pandemic.

