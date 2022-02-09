Geoffrey Atieno Okuto

Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa’s aide Geoffrey Atieno Okuto at Mombasa High Court in 2020.

| File | Nation Media Group

After losing lawyers, Aisha Jumwa aide’s surety now withdrawn

By  Brian Ocharo

Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa’s aide has been detained months after his surety withdrew a Sh3 million bond used to secure his freedom.

