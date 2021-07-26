Gunmen shoot, wound man in Malindi

Detectives in Kilifi are investigating an incident where an elderly man was shot by unknown persons riding a motorbike on Monday morning.

The victim, Kazungu Fondo Ngumbao 60, was shot around the Casurina area, near Baharini, in Malindi town.

Confirming the incident Kilifi County Police Commander said the elderly man was shot by people who were riding a motorcycle.

“The man was shot by unknown persons who were on a motorcycle, whose registration number is not known. They had covered their faces with mask,” he said, adding that the assailants sped off towards Maweni area

Mr. Taliti said the assailants sped off leaving the old man with severe bullet injury on his head.

“Police rushed to the scene and found the victim had been rushed to the Malindi Sub-County hospital in critical condition. The bullet entered through the right cheek and exited at the upper forehead,” he said.

The County police boss said the suspected killers did not steal from the victim.

"We are yet to know the motive of the attack since the assailants did not steal from the old man," he added.