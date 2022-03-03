Zuma, key allies face graft probes after report on 'state capture'

Former South African president Jacob Zuma. The third report of acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo says Zuma and key allies should be criminally investigated for involvement in systemic corruption and related charges.

Photo credit: Jerome Delay | Pool | AFP

By  Chris Erasmus

Former South African president Jacob Zuma and key allies should be criminally investigated for involvement in systemic corruption and related charges, says the third report of acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, following over three years of hearings into 'state capture' graft.

