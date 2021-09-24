Why Jacob Zuma is in such deep legal trouble

Former South African President Jacob Zuma.

Photo credit: Emmanuel Croset | AFP
logo (3)

By  Chris Erasmus

South Africa Correspondent

Nation Media Group

Former South African president Jacob Zuma again this week snubbed a court by not turning up for his many-times delayed, decades-old corruption and racketeering trial.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.