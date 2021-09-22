South Africa's Zuma absent from graft hearing, medical status under scrutiny  

Jacob Zuma

Former South African president Jacob Zuma sits in the dock of the High Court of Pietermaritzburg.

Photo credit: File | AFP

By  AFP

South Africa's Jacob Zuma, recently granted medical parole, on Tuesday failed to appear in court for the resumption of a graft trial, as prosecutors argued ill health did not justify his absence.

