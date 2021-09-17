South Africa's top court stands by order to jail Jacob Zuma

Former South African President Jacob Zuma.

Photo credit: Emmanuel Croset | AFP

By  AFP

South Africa's highest court on Friday stood by its order to imprison Jacob Zuma, accusing the former president of "litigious skullduggery" in a scathing ruling that accused him of undermining the courts.

